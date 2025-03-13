Empowering Northumberland – Roving IT training
Over the last two years, thanks to the generous funding from The Access Foundation, The Willan Trust and Northumberland County Council, Neil has helped over 200 people become more digitally confident.
As a Roving IT Tutor, Neil travels across the county from Amble to Wooler or Ashington to Haltwhistle, helping clients gain confidence with technology. Whether it’s teaching an elderly resident how to send emails, assisting job seekers with online applications, guiding beginners through Microsoft Office or devices such as smartphones/tablets, Neil’s work makes a huge difference to the lives of many.
Neil’s clients face barriers to digital access, whether that be due to lack of equipment, experience or confidence. By providing a mixture of one to one support and group sessions in local community centres, libraries and our offices at BRIC, Neil ensures that everyone has the opportunity to develop their skills in a way that best suits them.
With more services operating online, digital inclusion is more important than ever. Thanks to Neil and BRIC’s support, people across Northumberland are gaining the skills they need to stay connected, find work, surf the internet and so much more.