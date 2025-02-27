‘Electrifying Our Future’ content campaign showcases JTL apprentice and employer partnership in Northumberland

JTL, a leading apprenticeship training provider in electrical engineering, has partnered with the Electrical Contractors’ Association (ECA) and other construction and energy industry leaders to launch a new digital series called ‘Electrifying Our Future’, which focuses on the vital role the electrical industry plays in helping the UK reach its net-zero goals.

Northumberland based JTL apprentice, Jack Winship, who is employed by Tyne and Wear employer AR Power, and his Training Officer, Joel Bourne, are featured in the campaign demonstrating how apprentices are trained in renewable technologies.

Launched today, the content campaign explores the challenges facing electrification including shortages of skilled workers and supply chain issues, and outlines solutions to ensure a smooth transition to net zero. Chris Claydon, JTL Chief Executive, and Chris Balmer, Operations Director at AR Power, attended the parliamentary launch event with MPs, Peers and business representatives on Thursday 26th February in the House of Lords to mark the start of the campaign.

Yesterday, the UK Climate Change Committee (CCC) published its seventh Carbon Budget Report, which set out that 60 per cent of the way the UK will meet its emission reduction targets will be through electrification. The Electrifying Our Future campaign highlights that without the right skills, infrastructure, and clear policies, progress towards these goals could be slowed. Electrification goes beyond renewable energy and infrastructure – it requires a highly trained workforce and robust safety measures. As the UK moves towards heat pumps, electric vehicles, and smart energy systems, the need for proper training, clear regulation, and industry collaboration is more important than ever.

JTL CEO, Chris Claydon, at the parliamentary launch of the campaign.

This series, created in partnership with Content With Purpose, features electrical apprentice Jack Winship, on site with his employer Chris Balmer from AR Power, testing the installation of solar panels he is working on at an industrial site at the Port of Blyth. Jack’s case study film explains how an apprenticeship with JTL has kick-started his career in the trades and the support he receives from his Training Officer, Joel Bourne, who also began as a JTL apprentice.

The series also includes an interview with JTL Chief Executive, Chris Claydon, filmed at JTL’s South Yorkshire training centre, outlining the challenges faced by Independent Training Providers and charities who are training a significant portion of the workforce that will deliver electrification across all forms of infrastructure.

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL said:

"Being a part of the Electrifying Our Future campaign has been really important for JTL because we are such an integral part of the skills pipeline. Without electrical apprentices there simply would not be the future workforce ready to step up and get our infrastructure to net zero; a great deal of the transition depends on electrical engineering.

Jack Winship is a fourth year electrical apprentice at JTL.

"The electrician apprentice, Jack Winship, and his employer, AR Power, who are showcased in the series bring to life exactly what JTL does as an independent training provider - working directly with industry to deliver the skills that are needed both now and in the future.

"The campaign underscores the urgency of the action that is needed to better support apprenticeships and the broader skills sector".

The series also highlights the necessary steps for expanding the sector’s efforts, such as closing the skills gap, enhancing workforce training, adopting new technologies, and optimizing existing low-carbon systems. By focusing on key players, policies, and innovations, Electrifying Our Future provides a roadmap to overcoming challenges and making the most of future energy opportunities.

Jack Winship, fourth year electrical apprentice with JTL, said:

JTL apprentice, Jack Winship, and his Training Officer, Joel Bourne, featured in the campaign.

"It's exciting to have been part of this campaign to show the impact of electrical apprenticeships in getting the country to net zero. An apprenticeship is a real partnership between the apprentice, training provider and employer and I can't think of any other way I'd have started my career without it. Filming at the Port of Blyth site showed how my JTL Training officer, Joel, supports me and I hope people engage with the video series to better understand what we really do."

Gary Parker, Head of Technical Standards at ECA said:

"The electrification of the UK's energy system is creating unprecedented opportunities for electrical contractors. As we diversify into areas like solar, energy storage, and electric vehicles, the industry is positioned to lead in the UK's transition to net zero. This is an exciting time for the sector, offering both growth and sustainability.”

Max Smith, Founder and Managing Director at Content With Purpose, said:

"At CWP, we believe storytelling drives change. This digital series was created to spotlight the electrical contracting industry's pivotal role in shaping the UK's future. By addressing essential issues such as skills, safety, and innovation, the series showcases how the sector can drive growth and adapt to emerging challenges.

It's a moment of transformation, and we aim to inspire professionals with insights into the opportunities that lie ahead, from advancing new technologies to strengthening workforce expertise. As the industry evolves, its ability to lead in innovation and resilience will be key to building a safer, more sustainable future."

Chris Balmer, Operations Director with AR Power said:

“It was great to be asked to be involved with Electrifying Our Future by JTL, the message of the campaign - investing in technical skills and technologies of the future - is vital for AR Power as a business and also for the wider growth of the economy. Apprentices like Jack who are showcased in the films are part of the team with us from day one and we know we are getting top quality training with JTL.

“Using our voice as an employer to show the positive impact a career in this industry has been rewarding and this is just one part of that collaboration to boost the workforce.”

Electrifying our Future features valuable insights and contributions from a wide range of leading organisations in the sector. The full series is available to watch now, visit https://contentwithpurpose.co.uk/eca/electrifyingourfuture/series_partners/jtl-training/.