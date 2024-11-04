Eldon Square spotlights the importance of empowering women with new partnership with Smart Works Newcastle

Eldon Square, the leading retail destination, has proudly announced a new partnership with Smart Works Newcastle, the UK charity dedicated to providing high-quality interview clothes and training to unemployed women.

This partnership highlights Eldon Square’s continued commitment to supporting social good causes within the Newcastle community.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Eldon Square will be donating £5,000 to Smart Works Newcastle and playing a pivotal role in supporting the charity’s mission by supplying must-have workwear essentials for women across the country in the North East.

Eldon Squares' partnership with Smart Works Newcastle is helping to empower women, boosting their confidence through clothing and coaching, and preparing them for job interviews and new opportunities. Smart Works Newcastle’s service goes beyond providing clothing; it's about equipping women with the tools they need to get the job and transform their lives.

To further this goal, a stylist from Smart Works Newcastle and Eldon Square’s John Lewis & Partners have collaborated to hand-pick Autumn/Winter workwear styles, which will be added to the charity’s collection. This thoughtful curation showcases Eldon Square’s commitment to fostering opportunities for women in need and uplifting the community through meaningful contributions.

The donation of professional workwear ensures that women can present themselves with confidence, a vital step towards securing employment.

Olivia Telfer, Marketing Manager at Eldon Square, commented: “We are thrilled to partner with Smart Works Newcastle in their important mission to help women gain the confidence they need to succeed. At Eldon Square, we believe in supporting our community, and this partnership allows us to directly contribute to the empowerment of women. Our £5,000 donation will help Smart Works Newcastle continue to make a real difference to women in our community.”

Centre Manager, Helen Boyd added: “The support from Eldon Square comes at a crucial time for Smart Works Newcastle. The North East continues to have some of the highest rates of unemployment for women in the country and interview clothing and confidence are two of the biggest barriers. We are so grateful to have some amazing additions to our wardrobe, particularly some much needed flat shoes, handbags and blazers”.

The partnership between Eldon Square and Smart Works Newcastle is set to inspire other organisations to get involved in empowering women. Together, they are driving change and helping to support women in stepping into brighter futures with confidence.