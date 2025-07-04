Eldon Square announces arrival of NEXT

NEXT plc are delighted to announce their new store opening at Newcastle’s Eldon Square.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Official opening at 10am on Tuesday, July 15th

Discover 33,694 sq.ft of retail space, spanning all key departments: Womenswear, Menswear, Kidswear and Homeware

NEW suit and shoe department has expanded by over 200 sq.ft, giving Menswear an even broader, more exciting selection

Explore the doubled-in-size Home department, bringing a much wider product range to the city centre

Introduction of the first Bath & Body Works store in Newcastle

Newcastle Eldon Square follows the newest NEXT store concept design; an outstanding addition to their retail portfolio. With a focus on enhancing customer experiences, the new store introduces:

Varied floor finishes, with two distinct materials, create rich texture

Innovative, concealed LED lights are seamlessly integrated into the architectural design, featuring a sleek timber wrap

Minimalist ceiling applications foster a warm, inviting environment, elevating the store's textural qualities

NEXT (not Eldon Square's store)

Jayne Punshon, Store Manager:

“We are so excited to open this new and exciting store in Newcastle, bigger, brighter, bolder than ever! We look forward to welcoming our customers and are committed to providing them with a great experience!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside NEXT, a brand new Bath and Body Works store will also unveil at 10am on Tuesday the 15th. Trading off an impressive 1,458 sq.ft, the store will bring more of its much-loved products to the shop floor, providing an elevated shopping experience for customers.

Jo Part-Doig, BBW Brand Manager UK & Ireland:

“We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Bath and Body Works at Eldon Square on July 15th! Our team has been phenomenal, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to our new location. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey together!”

Helen Cowie, Centre Director at Eldon Square:

“We’re delighted to welcome NEXT’s latest concept store to Eldon Square – a stunning addition that brings more choice, enviable style, and a truly elevated experience for our visitors. With a beautifully designed space and exciting features like Newcastle’s first Bath & Body Works store, this opening reinforces Eldon Square’s position as the heart of city centre shopping. It’s an exciting milestone, and we look forward to seeing our shoppers enjoy everything this new flagship store has to offer.”

To celebrate the opening, the first 150 customers will receive a free goodie bag on opening day. Throughout the opening week and weekend, scratch cards offering various discounts will be distributed in-store.

Store Opening Hours:

Monday - Wednesday → 09:00–19:00

Thursday → 09:00–20:00

Sunday → 11:00–17:00