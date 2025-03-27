Easter Panto is Back and We are Looking for Munchkins

Britain’s Got Talent comedian Steve Royle and The X Factor’s Stevi Ritchie to headline UK Easter panto tour, with Newcastle dates announced for Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enchanted Entertainment is once again bringing magic to theatres across the UK this Easter as their hit pantomime production of The Wizard of Oz takes centre stage from Saturday 5th to Monday 21st April 2025.

The all-star cast includes Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as the Scarecrow, The X Factor and Celebrity Big Brother favourite Stevi Ritchie as the Tin Man, and social media star Lewis Denny, known for his alter ego ‘Karen The Mam’, as the Cowardly Lion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour will visit 14 venues across the UK during the April school holidays, including Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre & Opera House on Saturday 19th and Sunday 20th April 2025.

Will Dorothy make it home?

This high-energy, laugh-out-loud show promises plenty of panto fun, dazzling costumes, toe-tapping musical numbers, and a fabulous cast of singers, dancers and local children performing as the loveable Munchkins.

Producer Jezz Weatherall said:

“We’re really looking forward to touring during the Easter holidays with this fantastic production. The show has an amazing star cast and a spectacular team of actors, singers and dancers. We know how popular our Easter pantomimes are and we’re so pleased to be back on the road again after the success of Beauty and the Beast last year.”

Director Guy Pascall added:

Lewis Denny as The Lion

“It’s going to be great fun for all the family. Everyone remembers such characters as the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man who needs a heart. This show takes L. Frank Baum’s classic story and gives it a hilarious panto twist with incredible costumes, fast-paced dance routines and songs that everyone will love.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the professional cast, each venue will feature local children aged 6 and above taking on the roles of Munchkins.

Parents of aspiring performers are encouraged to act quickly — the deadline to register for a Munchkin audition is Friday 11th April 2025.

Visit www.enchantedworkshops.co.uk to book a place and be part of this magical Easter experience.

Tickets are now on sale and already proving popular.

To book, visit: www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/whatson/the-wizard-of-oz-easter-panto

TOUR LOCATIONS INCLUDE:

Dorking, Ramsgate, Ipswich, Lowestoft, King’s Lynn, Peterborough, Wrexham, Bedworth, Weymouth, Basingstoke, Catford, Dunfermline, Newcastle, and Blackpool.