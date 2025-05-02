Dyslexia Awards return to celebrate exceptional talent and innovation

By Liz Sargeant
Contributor
Published 2nd May 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 2nd May 2025, 13:16 BST
The prestigious Dyslexia Awards are set to make their grand return this year, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of dyslexics and the dedicated individuals and organisations that support them.

This acclaimed event, known for its inspiring atmosphere and community spirit, is scheduled to take place this autumn in the West Midlands and individuals, educators and businesses from across Northumbria are invited to get involved.

Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE, the founder of The Dyslexia Awards, is excited to announce the reopening of nominations for the much-anticipated event.

As a champion for dyslexics, Elizabeth said: "Each ceremony brings new stories of extraordinary talent and perseverance that truly inspire. Every Dyslexia Awards celebration evening is packed with individuals whose achievements deserve the spotlight."

Kelly Rooks and Karen Diamond from Northumbria Police receive the Supportive Employer Award from sponsor Chris Gough, owner of CGR Business Solutions

This year's awards will feature 10 different categories designed to recognise the diverse talents and contributions of the dyslexic community and their supporters.

New for 2025 is the STEMM Award celebrating the achievements of dyslexic individuals who are over the age of 18 that have made significant contributions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, or medicine.

The Young Entrepreneur Award continues to celebrate young dyslexics aged 16 to 21 who exhibit business acumen, demonstrated exceptional entrepreneurial skills and achieved success.

The full list of adult and youth categories includes: Amazing Artist (18+), Excellent Educator (18 +), Supportive Employer (18+), Community Shining Star (20+), Innovation (18+), Young Entrepreneur (16-21), Community Shining Star Award (13-19), Learning Support (18+), Entrepreneur (21+) and STEMM (18+).

Previous winners have gone on to make significant impacts in various fields, demonstrating how dyslexic thinking can lead to innovation and success.

Northumbria Police was recognised at the last Dyslexia Awards in 2023 for the support it offered to dyslexic employees.

The force scooped the Supportive Employer Award for the second time and was recognised by judges for its continued improvements and for creating a work environment which allowed dyslexics to thrive.

Organisations and individuals from across Northumbria are being encouraged to get involved in the 2025 awards.

Dyslexia, affecting approximately one in ten people, encompasses a range of challenges primarily related to language processing, memory, and retention.

However, Elizabeth, who was made an MBE for her services to the dyslexic community, said: “With appropriate teaching and the encouragement to follow their dreams and strengths, dyslexics can and do succeed in all walks of life and professions.”

The Dyslexia Awards started out as a regional awards initiative in Shropshire but its growth to become a nationally celebrated event underscores the growing awareness and advocacy for dyslexic individuals across the UK.

Notable figures from various sectors, including arts, sports, and business, continue to share their stories, fostering a more inclusive society.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted until 30 June 2025. To nominate a deserving candidate or to find out more about the categories and the nomination process, please visit here.

Award winners will be announced on September 20 at a celebration event at the Mercure Telford Centre Hotel in Telford.

