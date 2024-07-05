Dynamic duo ensure reserve is ready for summer visitors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northumberland Wildlife Trust has been busy on its 1500-hectare Whitelee Moor nature reserve again, making sure it is easily accessible for visitors this summer.

Located near Carter Bar, the site is a beautiful place to escape daily life with wonderful views over Catcleugh Reservoir and a magnet for conservationists and wildlife enthusiasts.

A secluded site, it is home to an array of birds as well as butterflies, roe deer and various species of orchids. It is also a site of European Special Area for Conservation due to its rare blanket bog, heather moorland, rough grassland, and acid grassland.

If visitors are lucky, they may even catch a glimpse of the elusive cheviot goats.

Volunteer Wendy Bennett strimming the paths at Whitelee reserve to improve access for visitors.

To ensure it remains easily accessible, over the course of two days, Trust estates officer Chloe Cook, and volunteer Wendy Bennett braved the wet weather to clear the site’s footpaths forming part of the circular loop at the south end of Whitelee and around the Romano-British settlement. When they were able to stop for a breath, the pair were surrounded by the sounds of nature that has moved into the young developing woodland through which the path meanders.

The work was made possible thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery who also supported the wildlife charity’s annual bird survey on the reserve which helps with the ongoing management of the site.

Chloe Cook, Northumberland Wildlife Trust Estates Officer says:

“Wendy was an absolute star working tirelessly over the two days with me to help clear the paths and ensure the site remains accessible to everybody who would like to enjoy the wildlife and views.