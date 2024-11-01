Durham Association of Boys and Girls Clubs receives donation from Amazon in the North East

A charity supporting the development of clubs in areas of need across County Durham, South Tyne and Wear and North Cleveland has received a £4,000 donation from the Amazon fulfilment centres in Durham, Darlington, Gateshead and Stockton-on-Tees.

The Durham Association of Boys and Girls Clubs supports between 65-70 clubs including Youth Clubs, Boxing Clubs, Fire Cadets and Athletic Clubs. For over 90 years, it has provided opportunities for young people to take part in a wide range of activities to increase their personal and social development, with a commitment to helping them achieve goals and become valued members of the local community.

The £4,000 donation from Amazon supported the hosting of the Celebration of Youth Award Presentation evening, honouring the achievements of young people over the past year. Employees from Amazon in Stockton-on-Tees and Gateshead also volunteered at the event, hosted at Ramside Hall in Durham.

Julia Hespen, Learning Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Stockton-on-Tees, said:

“We are pleased to support Durham Association of Boys and Girls Clubs with this key event in its calendar. We’re pleased to support the charity’s positive impact across the region, working with our young people as they progress into adulthood.”

Clare Parslow works at Amazon in Gateshead and volunteered at the event. She added:

“It was great to be part of such an inspiring event. Seeing the difference that Durham Association of Boys and Girls Clubs is having and hearing the achievements of the young people in our region was a fantastic thing to be a part of.”

Frank Nicholson, President of Durham Association of Boys and Girls Clubs, said:

“We were so pleased to welcome almost 300 guests to our awards night, many of whom won awards, medals and certificates for different sporting achievements for activities such as boxing, cross-country running, athletics and many more.

“We would like to say thank you to all those from the Amazon sites in Durham, Darlington, Gateshead and Stockton-on-Tees for their donations and for their volunteering. We are dedicated to creating opportunities that allow young people to learn and grow, and to have this support from Amazon is fantastic.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 3 million surplus goods to over 400,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, and London.

Amazon has supported more than 700,000 students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.