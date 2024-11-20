Durano Lounge is opening in Tynemouth

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Nov 2024, 16:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bat group Loungers are getting ready to open Durano Lounge in Tynemouth later this month.

Durano Lounge will be open all day from November 27 for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.

The team have transformed the former Toy Museum in Palace Buildings, Grand Parade ahead of the opening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durano Lounge aims to welcome locals looking for a space for catch ups, meetings and events.

Barranco Lounge, another venue from Loungers plc.Barranco Lounge, another venue from Loungers plc.
Barranco Lounge, another venue from Loungers plc.

Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, a kids menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities.

Gemma Irwin, Head of Community, says: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors of Durano Lounge.

“We’re passionate about integrating into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and playing our part in Tynemouth’s food and drink scene.

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice