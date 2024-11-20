Durano Lounge is opening in Tynemouth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Durano Lounge will be open all day from November 27 for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks.
The team have transformed the former Toy Museum in Palace Buildings, Grand Parade ahead of the opening.
Durano Lounge aims to welcome locals looking for a space for catch ups, meetings and events.
Particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, a kids menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities.
Gemma Irwin, Head of Community, says: “We’re looking forward to opening the doors of Durano Lounge.
“We’re passionate about integrating into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and playing our part in Tynemouth’s food and drink scene.
“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.