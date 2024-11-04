A youth room has been opened at John Willie Sams Centre in Dudley, thanks to a capital grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youth room will be home to an Inspire project for girls aged 11-19, and will allow them to have a safe hub to socialise, enjoy free Wi-Fi, refreshments and take part in a choice of activities every Tuesday night.

Inspire encourages the girls to take the lead on the activities they want, including life skills workshops and employment support sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant will allow attendees access to fully-funded certified courses on; food hygiene, safeguarding, workplace first aid, and mental health awareness.

Attendees and organisers of the Inspire group at new Dudley youth centre.

The project is run by Quadrant Leisure CIC which has had other grants from the UKSPF scheme to allow it to run several different projects, all based at John Willie Sams.

North Tyneside Council is partnering with North Tyneside VODA to deliver the UKSPF programme, funded by the UK Government with the North East Combined Authority.

Through UKSPF, North Tyneside Council has invested over £1.2 million through a range of grants as part of their ambition to create attractive places to live, new opportunities for work and business, and inspiring spaces to visit in the northwest of the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quadrant Leisure business director Dave Lattimer said: “The capital grant has allowed us to fit the room out, to create a fantastic space for our young people. There has been a gap in youth provision here for some time and having this room will make a huge difference.”

Expanding on the life skills the girls gain from attending these sessions, Dave says: “We have been able to use UKSPF funding to teach the young people some cookery skills – it teaches them a life skill and encourages teamwork and they really enjoy it.”

"Some of the girls are getting food hygiene qualifications which allows them to do work experience in our cafe.”

“We’ve done graffiti art classes with the girls and they created some incredible sign boards with help from Chris Clark from Heart Rewind CIC.”

UKSPF’s mission is to increase life chances across the UK investing in communities, skills and supporting local business.