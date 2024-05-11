Druridge Bay nature sites to feature on national television programme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is delighted that two of its Druridge Bay sites are set to feature on BBC One’s Countryfile programme on Sunday 19th May.

Earlier this month, presenter Joe Crowley interviewed Lee Rankin, the Trust’s West Chevington project officer at West Chevington - a former opencast mining site.

During the interview, Lee chatted about his work to develop the site as an area for rewilding, in partnership with local farmers and landowners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee has a strong connection to the site having grown up in the area, his family’s mining history and his memory of West Chevington prior to the opencast mining, the mine itself and the subsequent transformation of the area into a site to combat climate change.

The Countryfile team with Sophie Webster third left and Lee Rankin fourth left.

After West Chevington, the film crew headed to East Chevington to meet Sophie Webster, EcoNorth ecologist and former Catch My Drift project officer who discussed at length the importance of another former mining site.

Excitingly, the site has the largest reedbeds in Northumberland with specialist species, such as moths, bearded tit and marsh harrier breeding there, and the return of marsh harriers to the site in 2008 after an absence as a breeding bird in Northumberland since the 1850’s.

Lee Rankin, Northumberland Wildlife Trust West Chevington project officer said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted Countryfile will be highlighting two of our Duridge Bay sites on its upcoming programme. East and West Chevington have such a wonderful mining heritage and are a splendid example of how nature can be restored and nurtured on former colliery sites.

Sophie Webster filming with presenter Joe Crowley.

“We are so fortunate to live in a wonderful part of the world and hopefully, after the programme is broadcast, viewers will come and see it for themselves.”