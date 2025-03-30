Double County Cup joy for Alnwick rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The celebrations went on long into the night at Greensfield as Alnwick RFC scored an amazing double success by lifting both the Northumberland Senior Cup and the Northumberland Senior Bowl.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blue and gold’s first team were 28-23 winners over Northern in the Cup while the seconds were 18-11 victors over Northern Wanderers in the Bowl in what proved a great day for rugby in the Ducal town.

The silverware made it a superb treble for Alnwick after the thirds recently took the Number Two Challenge Cup at Tynedale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased for the club. I think it’s been a long time since all the senior teams lifted trophies in the same season. So, all in all, a great day for the club,” said head coach Michael van Vuuren.

Alnwick made it a clean sweep of the County Cup honours

“The squad has grown immensely this season from changing the way we play to the standards we expect from each other.”

Alnwick close their season in Regional One North East on Saturday when they make the long journey down to York.

“We will look to go to York and be competitive,” said the boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Vuuren’s side are in fifth spot in the table with their hosts eleven points ahead in fourth.

Both Alex Robson and van Vuuren himself are in the running for person honours as they’re both in contention on the League’s top try scorer leaderboard.

Robson is currently second on 19 with the gaffer joint-fourth on 15.

Alnwick ladies’ Hannah van Loon has also added to the club’s honours by appearing in the King’s College Varsity match against UCL last weekend in what was her first Varsity and 19th cap for the university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Alnwick Ladies team travel to Gateshead in Women's NC 3 North (North) action this Sunday.

The blue and golds are currently sixth in the table in what has proved a challenging season with two wins from their nine fixtures so far.

The Senior Ladies are raising money for their tour to Bournemouth 7s festival by covering 390 miles on bike, foot or water.

The 390 miles is the distance from Alnwick RFC to Bournemouth, a journey which the team will be taking on 23rd May 2025.

They have a GoFundMe page at https://gofund.me/5bf931ac.