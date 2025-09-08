A Cramlington-based dog rescue raised hundreds towards their vital services with their final dog show of the year.

On Saturday, September 6 Dogs First Animal Rescue held their third fundraising doggy fun day this year, which took place in Sevenoaks Park in Cramlington.

The event, which was sponsored by Cramlington vets, Moorview Referrals, managed to raise £550 in aid of the completely volunteer-led charity.

Dogs could compete in a number of categories at a fun dog show, and local businesses such as Mammy’s Biscuits Dog Bakery operated stalls on the day.

Best in show, Loki, Daisy, Skye and Buddy and reserve, Barney, pictured with judges, Neil Graham, Oliver Graham and Lyle Darwin.

Organiser and trustee, Pat Heard said: “The event is open to every dog, but we especially like to see some of the dogs adopted from us. It’s lovely seeing them go off to new homes then come back for the show and seeing how they are getting on its great.

“We rely totally on events and people making donations. We are constantly fundraising so that is a lovely sum. It all helps get our name out there and hopefully gets more people to adopt.”

This year, the charity celebrated their 1000th adoption and have now been nominated for a BBC Make a Difference Award which celebrates those who make life better for others in our communities. The results are to be announced on Sunday, September 14.

Pat added: “For a little charity who haven't been doing too long. it’s a huge achievement. We have great supporters, it’s great to know that people who have adopted from us think we deserve an award. even just being nominated gets our name our there.”