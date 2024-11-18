Dog days aren’t over as The Inn Collection Group launch charity calendar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Every day can be a dog day thanks to The Inn Collection Group in 2025 as the pet-friendly pub with rooms company launches a limited-edition charity calendar to raise vital funds in support of Northumberland Dog Rescue.

Featuring 12 of the cutest canine companions, Pups at the Pub is aiming to raise £5,000 for the charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming dogs from Berwick upon Tweed to Newcastle Upon Tyne.

The brainchild of The Lindisfarne Inn’s general manager, Amelia Dunn and revenue manager Charlotte Adamson, the calendar features beautiful images of dogs where they fit right inn by Northern Boy Photography.

Produced free of charge thanks to the incredible generosity of Northern Print Solutions, all proceeds from the sales of the calendars will be donated to the rescue.

Alnwick's The Hog's Head Inn is one of 11 venues selling the fundraising calendar

Available across the group’s inns across Northumberland and Tyne & Wear and Co Durham, the calendar is also available at The King’s Head Inn at Newton under Roseberry and North Yorkshire’s The Knaresborough Inn.

Priced at £10, they can also be found in Northumberland Dog Rescue’s own shop in Amble and in the gift shop at Bamburgh Castle, who also has a long association with the charity.

Speaking as the calendars arrived for sale, Amelia said: “We’ve grown a strong relationship with Northumberland Dog Rescue, and we’re delighted to be having another fundraising drive with the calendars.

“They are beautiful and show off some very cute dogs at our pubs. Mark at Northern Boy and NPS have made us proud, and we are so grateful to both for creating them.

Amelia Dunn, Liz Robertson and Helen Hewitson of The Inn Collection Group with Northumberland Dog Rescue volunteers

“By using some of our Give Inn Back funds, we’re able to donate 100% of the money raised to Northumberland Dog Rescue which I know will make a big difference to them and the work that they do.”

Pups at the Pub is the group's second fundraising initiative in support of the rescue in 2025, following “Scooby Brew” earlier in the autumn.

A special tropical pale ale brewed in conjunction with Alnwick Brewery, 50p from every pint sold was donated with £2,000 already raised.

Combined with other donations from The Inn Collection Group’s Give Inn Back initiative, the charity is on course to receive more than £10,000 by the end of the year.

One of the stars of The Inn Collection Group's charity calendar

PR & Communications manager for The Inn Collection Group, Andrew Robson added: “Amelia and Charlotte’s idea for a fundraising calendar was brilliant and I think thanks to Mark and NPS, we’ve created something a dog-friendly group can be proud of.

“It was a lot of fun creating the calendar and meeting some very friendly dogs and their owners and I’d also like to thank all those who brought their four-legged friends along to be part of the project.

“With a large number of our customers enjoying our pubs in the company of their dogs, I hope the calendar strikes a cord and we can make a big donation to the rescue at the end of the year.”

Northumberland Dog Rescue is an established dog charity that works closely with local authorities, local veterinary practices, and neighbouring dog welfare organisations.

Pups at the Pub is aiming to raise more than £5000 for Northumberland Dog Rescue

Primarily volunteer-based based they have successfully rehomed hundreds of dogs who are now living their best lives in their new homes thanks to a robust adoption process and extensive post-adoption support.