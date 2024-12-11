Disused railway yard is being transformed into flourishing community through £37 million investment

Top 10 UK housebuilder, Keepmoat, is investing more than £37 million into a housing regeneration scheme at a disused railway yard in Heaton, now named Heaton Quarter, following a partnership with Network Rail.

The scheme, being delivered by the housebuilder, will provide new, energy-efficient homes that will replace 10.5 acres of disused brownfield land that once formed part of Network Rail’s storage infrastructure.

As work continues following the start on site last year to deliver 143 homes, Network Rail is also delivering trackside biodiversity initiatives adjacent to the scheme.

The housebuilder is set to deliver a modern, well-designed neighbourhood featuring a range of new, mixed-tenure homes, including seven as affordable rent homes via Bernicia Housing. A further 41 homes will provide rent to buy and other tenure options in partnership with Karbon Homes to meet the needs of the local community.

Heaton Quarter

Ian Worgan, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat, North East, said: “We’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Network Rail as part of our strategic partnership model, delivering quality, sustainable homes in this regeneration project.

“It’s extremely rewarding to witness new life being breathed into the area. We’re proud to play our part in building neighbourhoods for local people to enjoy now and in the future.”

Robin Dobson, Group Property Director for Network Rail Property, said: “Creating successful partnerships, like the one we have with Keepmoat is a vital way of local communities benefiting from our underused railway land.

"Alongside contributing to much needed new homes, we are also ensuring this new neighbourhood positively contributes towards the biodiversity of the area.”

Keepmoat is a top 10 UK partnership homebuilder with a track-record of delivering quality new homes across the UK. To date, almost 70 percent of its current developments are on brownfield sites.