Discover the Rewards of Volunteering at Berwick Volunteer Fair

Berwick Library, in collaboration with Volunteering in North Northumberland, invites local residents of North Northumberland to attend a Volunteer Fair on Friday, 6th June 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, in celebration of National Volunteers’ Week (2nd–8th June). The event will take place at Berwick Library, Walkergate, Berwick-upon-Tweed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free drop-in event offers an excellent opportunity for individuals to explore a wide range of volunteering roles available in the local community. Whether you're looking to develop new skills, meet like-minded people, or make a positive impact in your area, volunteering provides numerous benefits.

Maybe you’ve tried volunteering before and fancy trying something new or have been considering becoming a volunteer but not yet taken that next step; why not drop by for a friendly conversation about the different ways you might get involved with opportunities on your doorstep? Both frequency and time commitment of volunteer roles can vary enormously – from bite-sized one-offs to biannual, monthly, weekly or a fixed-term chunk. Many roles are flexible to what you can give.

Why Volunteer?

Volunteering Hands

Enhance Your Well-being : Volunteering can help reduce stress, combat loneliness, and improve mental health by fostering a sense of purpose and connection.

: Volunteering can help reduce stress, combat loneliness, and improve mental health by fostering a sense of purpose and connection. Develop New Skills : Volunteering offers opportunities to acquire valuable skills such as teamwork, leadership, and communication that enhance both personal and professional growth.

: Volunteering offers opportunities to acquire valuable skills such as teamwork, leadership, and communication that enhance both personal and professional growth. Expand Your Social Network : Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, form lasting friendships, and strengthen community ties.

: Volunteering is a great way to meet new people, form lasting friendships, and strengthen community ties. Boost Your Confidence: Taking on new challenges and responsibilities through volunteering can improve self-esteem and provide a sense of accomplishment.

How Local Charities and Community Groups Benefit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Volunteering plays a crucial role in the success and sustainability of local charities and community groups. These organisations rely heavily on the generosity and dedication of volunteers to provide vital services to the community.

Increased Capacity to Serve : Volunteers enable local groups to reach more people and expand the services they offer, whether it’s supporting vulnerable people, providing educational services, or running community events.

: Volunteers enable local groups to reach more people and expand the services they offer, whether it’s supporting vulnerable people, providing educational services, or running community events. Diverse Skill Sets : Volunteers bring diverse skills and fresh perspectives to organisations, enhancing their ability to innovate and tackle community challenges effectively.

: Volunteers bring diverse skills and fresh perspectives to organisations, enhancing their ability to innovate and tackle community challenges effectively. Stronger Community Bonds: Volunteers strengthen the social fabric of the community, fostering a sense of unity and shared responsibility for the welfare of others. Their involvement helps build trust and cooperation among local groups.

Event Details:

Date : Friday, 6th June 2025

: Friday, 6th June 2025 Time : 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Location: Berwick Library, Walkergate, Berwick-upon-Tweed

This event is a great chance to speak directly with local organisations, learn about the various volunteer roles available, and find one that aligns with your interests and availability. Whether you're considering volunteering for the first time or are looking to find a new opportunity, the Volunteer Fair is the perfect place to start.

For more information, please contact Volunteering in North Northumberland at [email protected] or call 07783 331549 or call Berwick Library on 01670 626097.