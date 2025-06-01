Diip takes five wickets in narrow Warkworth defeat

Warkworth fell just six runs short at Lintz in NTCL Division Two.

They had the hosts all out for 197 but were all out themselves for 191 with just nine balls remaining in an exciting finish.

Safiun Diip continued his fine bowling form by taking 5-47 and taking his season’s total to 28 – already matching his total at Benwell Hill last term.

It was his second five-wicket haul this season, having taken just three in the previous five seasons as he thrives at the Castle Gren side.

Safiun Diip has proved a top signing for Warkworth

Adam Hall also took 3-22 as they steadily tumbled the wickets.

Thomas Botha top-scored with 63 for Lintz before he was clean-bowled by Diip and Ryan McVittie knocked 30 before he was caught by Tristan Parnell off Diip.

Warkworth’s response was led by wicket-keeper and opener Stephen Dargue, who hit a solid 56 before being caught.

The loss of Parnell’s wicket for a rare duck when he was caught by Gary Christie off Nick Young proved a blow for Warkworth.

The South African has already rattled up 585 runs this term, including seven 50s and a high of 91, so to see him striding back to the pavilion early out the pressure on.

Jack Titterington put on a decent 20 as the tail end battled to pile up the runs, but they fell just short in a valiant effort.

Warkworth host Cowgate Sports on Saturday.

Stobswood Welfare went down to a 79-run defeat at Swalwell in Division Four.

The host’s Paul Dumighan ran-up 67 not out as they put up 192/9 on the board, giving Stobswood a big total to chase.

Andrew Campbell led the bowling with 4-37, with Dylan and Jack Watson both taking two wickets apiece.

Campbell also topped the batting with 33 before he was out lbw to Scott Collingwood with the Welfare making 113 all out.

They will look to bounce back at struggling Consett on Saturday.

Rock meanwhile secured a big 134-run success at Bedlington with Henry Ferry hitting 66 and Joe Ferry 42 in the win as they ran up 247/9.

Henry Ferry also took two wickets, as did Thomas Parkinson, with Joseph Roberts 3-9 as they restricted the hosts to 113 all out by the 25th over.

Rock host Clara Vale this weekend.