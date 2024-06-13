Deputy Lieutenant Commissions
Type:StateDeputy Lieutenant CommissionsPublication date:13 June 2024, 12:00Edition:The London GazetteNotice ID:4643219Notice code:1111
The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, has appointed the following to be a Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland
Mrs Alison Germany
Mrs Carolyn Clayton
Mr Iain Nixon
Ms Julie Cordon
Lieutenant Colonel Keith Montgomery
Commission dated 13 June 2024