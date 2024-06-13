Deputy Lieutenant Commissions

Published 13th Jun 2024
The Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, has appointed the following to be a Deputy Lieutenant of Northumberland

Mrs Alison Germany

Mrs Carolyn Clayton

Mr Iain Nixon

Ms Julie Cordon

Lieutenant Colonel Keith Montgomery

Commission dated 13 June 2024

