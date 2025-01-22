Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme to build 13 dementia friendly affordable bungalows in Blyth is in its final stages of development with the first bungalows on track to be completed in March.

As part of a scheme by Northumberland County Council, the specialist bungalows are situated at Lyndon Walk, designed to specifically support residents who are living with dementia and Alzheimer's, enabling them to live independently in their own home, with support from family or carers.

The two bedroomed properties are being built by Advance Northumberland using modern methods of construction and will be available for affordable rent once completed.

They will be allocated via a special allocations process led by the county council’s Adult Social Care service. The small housing complex will be managed by council housing service staff.

Cllr Wendy Pattison , Paul Errington, director of Ascent Homes at Advance Northumberland, and Cllr Colin Horncastle.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: "This is a really innovative scheme that we are proud to be delivering.

"It has been designed to support the needs of the county’s increasing ageing population and support those with dementia to lead a safe and independent life.

"The team are working hard and despite the shorter winter days are on track with the development. I’m amazed how much progress has been made so quickly.”

The development has been designed throughout to suit people with dementia, with features including level access wet rooms and specialist technology allowing residents to make and receive phone calls using a wall mounted, touch screen device.

There will also be smoke and heat detectors that can alert carers and emergency services if needed, signage to aid wayfinding and contrasting colours in the bathroom and hallway doors to help with identification.

There will also be contrasting colours in the kitchen to help residents see the difference between the cooker hob and counter tops. Outside, there will be a secure sensory garden that is safe and secure for residents to experience.

Cllr Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for adults’ wellbeing, added: “It is fantastic that we are now on countdown for the completion of this ground-breaking supported living scheme for the local community.

"It is set to provide high quality care and facilities for those living with dementia and enable them to live in a safe, secure and comfortable environment in their local community.”