The deadline is looming for nominations for this year’s Best of Northumberland Awards.

We have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and category sponsors Banks Group and Advance Northumberland for the awards at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.

There are awards for more than a dozen categories.

Closing date for nominations is Friday, October 4 at midnight. To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk

For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.

