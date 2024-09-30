Deadline looming to enter the Best of Northumberland Awards
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The deadline is looming for nominations for this year’s Best of Northumberland Awards.
We have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and category sponsors Banks Group and Advance Northumberland for the awards at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.
There are awards for more than a dozen categories.
Closing date for nominations is Friday, October 4 at midnight. To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk
For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.