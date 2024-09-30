Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The deadline is looming for nominations for this year’s Best of Northumberland Awards.

We have teamed up with headline sponsor Northumberland County Council and category sponsors Banks Group and Advance Northumberland for the awards at Linden Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Country Club on Thursday, November 7.

There are awards for more than a dozen categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closing date for nominations is Friday, October 4 at midnight. To nominate visit www.northumberlandawards.co.uk

For more information contact the advertising team on 07555 140840.