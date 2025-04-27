De Silva and Horner the kings of spin in Alnmouth and Alnwick victories

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chalana de Silva is back with a bang.

The Sri Lankan spinner tumbled six wickets for just 14 runs as Alnmouth & Lesbury bounced back from an opening day defeat to beat Matfen by ten wickets in Division One of the Northumberland & Tyneside cricket league.

He also bowled five maidens from his twelve overs as he turned on the style with the red ball.

The overseas professional had a big impact at the club last year and he has returned in the same rich vein of form.

It proved a great day for the local spin bowlers in the NTCL.

Alnmouth had the hosts all out for 130 with Nick Denton also taking 2-55, Harry Sutherland 1-42 and Nicholas Robinson 1-13.

An assured batting performance from Jonathon Ridley saw him rattle up 88 not out in response.

Ridley knocked 11 fours and two sixes in his undefeated stand at the crease, while opening partner and skipper Edward Brunton had chalked up 25 before he had to retire injured.

Archie Elder strode out of the pavilion to join Ridley and calmly put on 18 himself to take Alnmouth & Lesbury to 133/0 in 26.5 overs.

Alnwick also secured a victory at Weavers Way.

They beat Blaydon by 46 runs as they bounced back from an opening day defeat.

Laurence Reeves top scored with an impressive 75 before he was eventually caught by Daniel Hutton off Joe Cunningham’s delivery.

Alnwick had been put in to bat and were 164 all out in 44.2 overs.

Although Blaydon skipper and opener Liam Clark hit a half century before being bowled by Mark Humphries, Tom Horner made short work of their order, taking 5-25 in his 8.4 overs at the crease.

The Australian-born spinner has signed for the club from Bamburgh and enjoyed a fantastic debut.

Gareth Bateman was 2-8 and Max Harrison 1-3 as they had the visitors all out for 118 in the 32nd over.

Alnmouth home to Whickham this weekend and Alnwick travel to Ryton.