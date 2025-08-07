Dark skies magic works wonders for WERS

A charity which helps communities gain confidence and belonging through the wonders of the stars and universe is undertaking a programme with refugees and asylum seekers in Newcastle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kielder Observatory, based in Northumberland, is renowned for inspiring people from a wide range of backgrounds, from children in disadvantaged areas to prison inmates.

Now it has partnered with the West End Refugee Service (WERS), in Newcastle, for the second time to deliver a STEM learning programme, entitled Explore Your Universe: Valuing Inclusion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project, which will run until the end of the summer, has been designed to engage refugees and asylum seekers with astronomy and space science. It involves a series of workshops and stargazing sessions focused on themes such as space exploration, exoplanet discovery and the role of large telescopes in understanding the universe.

Ellie Macdonald and Adam Shore of Kielder Observatory with asylum seeker Korey Bonnett, centre.

Korey Bonnett, 39, is an asylum seeker who has lived in Newcastle for four years after escaping gun and gang violence in Trinidad and Tobago. Until he is granted permission to stay by the Home Office, he cannot work and has spent time pursuing a counselling career, volunteering with WERS and being a member of its advisory panel and enjoying his art and photography hobbies.

“This project with Kielder gives us a reason to live and it teaches some skills as well as it being fun to do,” said Korey.

“We get to visit Kielder and interact with the telescopes, which you would never be able to afford to do, and we have this amazing opportunity to be part of something you are proud of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explore Your Universe Valuing Inclusion (2025-2026) is a national STEM project run by the Association for Science and Discovery Centres (ASDC), which is funded by the Science Technology Facilities Council (STFC) and is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Asylum seeker Korey Bonett, standing, leads an activity for users of the West End Refugee Service (WERS)

The initiative builds on Kielder Observatory's previous collaboration with WERS through the North East Astrophotography Academy (NEAA), which demonstrated the impact of hands-on science engagement with underrepresented communities.

Emma Ross, Community Engagement Co-ordinator at WERS, said: “The astronomers from Kielder are great. There’s a lot of instability for our clients, most people can’t work, and some aren’t able to attend college, so these projects can be transformative in helping them to build their confidence, meet new people and improve their skills.”

Adam Shore, Astronomer and Education Lead at Kielder Observatory, said: “It’s been fantastic to hold these interactive sessions which are aimed at improving their scientific understanding and providing a sense of connection with their new community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want participants to feel confident taking part in science activities, able to contribute their own ideas and to see value in their experiences and perspectives. We also want to introduce them to further opportunities in science.”

Ellie Macdonald of Kielder Observatory using a plasma ball as part of the Explore Your Universe programme

The new programme has been co-designed with WERS and its participants to ensure the activities are relevant, accessible, and supportive of the unique needs of refugees and asylum seekers.

The project also includes a visit to Kielder Observatory for dark skies stargazing, providing participants with an opportunity to experience astronomy in one of the UK's premier locations for observing the night sky.