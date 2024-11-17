Dance-off at Gosforth primary for Children In Need

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fundraising fun started early when children at a Gosforth school took part in this year’s Children in Need appeal.

Pupils from Nursery to Year 6 at St Charles’ Catholic Primary School kicked off the event in style on Tuesday, November 12, arriving at the school gates with their choice of fancy dress prop – and their dancing shoes.

“Every child brought a prop in, such as sunglasses or a funky hat,” explained Higher Level Teaching Assistant Megan Cranney, who organised the fundraiser with the help of the School Council.

“These props remained under the children’s chairs for the week. Throughout the day, random dance breaks happened, where the teacher played music and you had to quickly put your prop on and dance until the music stopped.”

The dancing continued through to Children in Need Day on Friday, November 15, where the week culminated in a whole-school dance-off.

“On Friday, our big event happened, where the whole school wore their props, had glitter face paint and glow sticks, and where we all danced together in our school yard,” continued Miss Cranney.

“Every class had prepared a dance routine, ready for a dance battle to commence. All the teachers were involved as well – at the end they had their own dance battle!”

Children in Need is an annual fixture on the calendar at St Charles’, which is part of the Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust – and, in previous years, the school has raised over £1,000 for the charity.

“This year, the school hopes to have raised even more money than last year,” added Miss Cranney. “These events are so important at our school. We are so thankful for the talents and gifts that God has given each member of our community, and we all work hard to support and make sure we make our school, our local community, and the world a better place.”