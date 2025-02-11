Cute creations raise nearly £900 for The Wildlife Trusts’ Rothbury appeal

Local crafters’ felted Valentine’s Day decorations put nature at their heart

A heart-warming collection of needle-felted decorations has raised nearly £900 for a fundraising appeal to buy the Rothbury Estate - to help secure it for the future. Two crafting friends - Marjorie Davy and Lydia Nixon - began by making cute Christmas decorations and are now selling Valentines hearts in local store, Tully’s of Rothbury.

Their charming creations have been a hit and have raised nearly £900 for The Wildlife Trusts’ Rothbury Estate appeal in under two months.

Rothbury resident and crafter, Marjorie Davy, says:

Fundraising felters: left to right - Jeannie and Marjorie Davy with Lydia Dixon outside Tullys.

“We were joyful when we heard that The Wildlife Trusts had bought the Rothbury Estate. Local people feel a deep sense of connection to the moorland, the hillforts and the Simonside hills - we’re very lucky to have such beautiful wild places so close to where we live.

“I love working with wool from local farmers, it’s so sustainable. Making and selling our felted hearts and little wild creatures is a great antidote to worrying about the nature and climate crises. Now we feel we’re doing something about it by helping the fundraising appeal.”

Fellow Rothbury crafter, Lydia Nixon, says:

“Lots of local people are very excited and energised by helping to restore nature in the area. There’s so much potential for the River Coquet too - and the hills are just magical. People feel a part of nature in Rothbury and there’s a vibrant community spirit - we help each other here.

Felted hen with a heart.

“Tully’s have been brilliant at selling our needle felted creations - we’re so grateful to them for their support. Our crafting won’t stop with the Valentine’s hearts - watch out for the next line, we’ve always got something new on the way!”

The crafters use wool from Coquetdale sheep and call themselves the Coquetdale Creative Connections. Marjorie’s mother Jeannie Davy has also lent a hand in their production. Tully’s of Rothbury is an independent grocer, deli and tearoom which champions local artisan producers.

Mike Pratt, chief executive of Northumberland Wildlife Trust, says:

“Huge thanks to Marjorie, Lydia and Jeannie for their wonderful creations, awe-inspiring effort, and dedication to nature! We’ve been overwhelmed and humbled by the outpouring of love for the Rothbury Estate and local people’s support of our purchase.

Valentine hearts for Rothbury.

“We have under two years to raise £30 million - but the tough task ahead is made easier knowing that local people are standing by us, shoulder to shoulder. We have a very special opportunity to protect and enhance nature on an enormous scale here, whilst also providing a boost to the local economy and communities. Please donate if you can!”

The Wildlife Trusts, nationally, and Northumberland Wildlife Trust have an opportunity to secure the future of Rothbury Estate in Northumberland to work alongside local people to create one of the largest areas for nature recovery in England. They have until September 2026 to raise £30 million to buy the whole estate.