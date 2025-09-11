Cure in the community: Cramlington comes together to raise money for hearing loss charity

Rory (2), was born with hearing loss. This was suspected to be a genetic mutation. Nothing could have prepared us, his parents, for finding out this was actually caused by a rare incurable condition called Ushers Syndrome. This means that eventually, Rory could lose his eyesight as well. But we are fighting back. Cramlington has came together alongside charity Cure Usher to raise money and awareness towards finding a cure to this genetic condition and saving Rory’s eyesight, alongside all other sufferers.

Since hearing this devastating news, we have raised over £4,000 for Cure Usher. We have also raised so much awareness surrounding this condition that nobody seems to have heard of.

Cramlington has came together in an unimaginable way. Local businesses such as Catling’s Bakery, Clayton Arms, Bay Horse, Beauty Sanctuary and many others all donated raffle prizes for a special charity night held at the Moti Jheel in Cramlington.

Local school Hillcrest, where Rory’s grandad works, are completing a marathon length walk around Kielder on 27th September in order to raise funds for this vital research into slowing the progression of vision loss.

They have already raised over £500 and their fundraising link is below:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/hillcreststaffkielderwalk?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

What has been a heartbreaking journey in some ways, has also massively highlighted the community spirit in Cramlington to help a local boy.

Rory’s family are eternally grateful.