Cup joy for Alnmouth & Lesbury

Alnmouth & Lesbury lifted the Tyneside Charity Bowl after a thrilling victory over Shotley Bridge in the Final at Benwell Hill.

With both sides tied on 156/4 after their 20 overs, Alnmouth took the silverware as they’d scored more runs in the first ten overs.

Chalana De Silva made an early breakthrough when his spinner was caught behind by Laurie Robson as Daniel Anderson nicked through the fifth ball of the first over.

But Ross Burden settled in to make 41 not out and Oliver Gibson was 44 not out, though James Davidson caught Reece Carr off Nick Denton for 34 and Brian Brooks took the wickets of Jack Temple, for 2, and Lewis Hall, for 14.

Alnmouth & Lesbury with the trophy following their success against the North East Premier League side

De Silva went for 41 in the fifth over and when Peter Smith walked without scoring soon after, Alnmouth were wobbling.

Jonathon Ridley was dismissed on 5 and opener Robson went lbw on 33 – but not outs of 33 and 32 from Thorsten Robinson and James Davidson saw Alnmouth amazingly end their innings dead level – only to take the trophy on their superior opening run rate.

Big-hitter De Silva had slammed eight sixes as he scored 86 runs from just 43 balls in a 50-run success at Blagdon Park in the semi-finals last midweek.

They put up 169/4 on the scoreboard in their 20 overs before restricting the hosts to 119/8 with Nicholas Robertson bowling 3-26, Harry Sutherland 2-20 and De Silva taking 2-22.

The side also maintained their interest in the NTCL First Division as they beat Ponteland at Hipsburn by one wicket with just five balls to spare.

Tom Vickers scored a superb 77 not out to guide them to the win after they’d bowled the visitors all out for 158 in the 46th over.

De Silva and Brian Brooks shared four wickets each, with figures of 4-20 and 4-32 respectively.

Alnmouth were on 157/9 for going into the final over, with the experienced Vickers and Denton at the crease.

Jd Mirza bowled down the wicket and Vickers calmly sent his drive running away to the boundary ropes to win it.

It was his ninth four of an innings that lasted two and a half hours and saw him face down 110 deliveries.

Alnmouth & Lesbury remain in third position ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ryton.