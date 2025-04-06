Crowd can be 12th man in Berwick bid for safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A win in Berwick’s final home game of the season at MKM Shielfield against Broxburn Athletic on Saturday would secure their Lowland League safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Kevin Haynes feels that the stands at the ground can play their part in driving the team to the points and wants them to give the players the lift they need to get over the line.

Rangers are five points clear of basement side Gala Fairydean Rovers, but have a worse goal difference, and two clear of both Cumbernauld Colts and Broomhill who are still very much in the mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A big crowd to play the twelfth man would really help the cause - since I’ve been back at the club the support at games has been great and I’m looking for that to continue,” said Haynes.

Berwick are hoping for large turnouts on both Saturday and Sunday at MKM Shielfield

The manager has made the Borderers hard to beat as they ground out another important point in a 0-0 draw at Albion Rovers – the fifth shut-out since he took charge.

He’ll look to build on those solid foundations in the close season to make the black and golds more potent and creative going forward as their 28 goals for tally is the lowest in the League.

Chances were at a premium at Rovers and although loanee Ali Shrive did flick in a Jonny Devers free-kick, he was in an offside position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devers himself fired a chance over the bar and at the other end Dom McMahon shot against the outside of the post in the stalemate.

“Scoring goals has been an issue, the stats don’t lie, so that is something we will address in the summer,” he continued.

“As a team we are creating goal scoring opportunities and I felt we had two of the best chances at Albion.”

Berwick suffered a disappointing East of Scotland Qualifying Cup semi-final exit last mid-week as they went down 4-2 at home to Dunbar United at Shielfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Cai McNamara and Craig Smith got the game back to 2-2 but it was the East of Scotland Premier side who booked themselves a spot in the final, where the Seasiders will face Linlithgow Rose.

The ’Gers ladies are also hoping for a big turn-out at Shielfield on Sunday when they take on Wallsend BC.

The Northumberland League champions host a ‘Her Game Too’ fixture to celebrate women in football and sports.

“If you’ve never been to a Berwick Rangers Women’s game, we invite you along to enjoy the match and celebrate this amazing team – bring a friend, or the family, we want to fill the stands,” said a club official.