Cricket season gets underway for Tillside and Berwick
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Tillside go to Seaton Burn Division Two of the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League Berwick cricket for their season opener this Saturday.
Berwick are at the Pier Field to take on Blagdon Park in Division Three.
The popular Dominic Donaldson is back as the club’s overseas professional again for 2025 season.
Aussie Donaldson impressed last season with a bumper haul of 1,154 runs at an average of 50.17 which included eleven 50s and one century.