Creep, crawl, and fly to Northumberlandia for free trail!

Northumberland Wildlife Trust is inviting everybody to make the most of the last two weeks of the summer holidays to find out more about insects living at Northumberlandia, via its downloadable trail.

Normally priced at £3 per download, the wildlife charity’s Creepy Crawlies and Flying Bugs Trail is now free and running on the Blagdon Lane site each day from 10:00am - 3:00pm, until Sunday 1 September.

Whilst following a map through the woodland, visitors will discover twelve numbered stops, where they will find intriguing and fascinating facts all about beetles, butterflies, spiders, and other insects that are associated with Northumberland.

Frances Smiles, Northumberland Wildlife Trust events officer says:

“What a great way to celebrate the end of the summer holidays than with a stroll through the woodland - better still it’s free, so register your details, print your map and come along and see us.”

Visit www.nwt/events to register details and download the free self-guided trail map.

Made of 1.5 million tonnes of rock, clay, and soil, Northumberlandia is one hundred feet high and a quarter of a mile long. She was designed by world renowned architect and artist, Charles Jencks on land donated by Blagdon Estates.