Craster Harbour Day 2025: RNLI fundraiser promises music, dog show and more
Returning to the harbour on Saturday, August 9, this year’s installment of the annual event promises to be one of the best yet.
Highlights include live soul music from popular local band The Newtones, as well as the return of regular entertainment favourites such as the dog show, and a range of family-friendly attractions.
The raffle will once again be packed with fantastic prizes which have all been generously donated by local businesses and supporters of the RNLI.
This year’s event will begin at the later time of 2pm to coincide with the afternoon tide and ensure that the RNLI All Weather Lifeboat from Seahouses can access Craster Harbour.
Admission is free and donations are welcome. All money raised during the lifeboat fete helps fund the vital kit, training, and equipment RNLI volunteer crews need to continue saving lives at sea.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.