Cramlington Town Council invite residents to come and try out the new outdoor fitness area and agility trail at Alexandra Park.

The new facility, funded by Northumberland County Council, offers a range of equipment and challenges designed for users of all ages and fitness levels.

From cardiovascular and strength training to agility and balance exercises, the equipment provides a workout experience in an outdoor setting.

Cramlington Town Council and KOMPAN, who designed and installed the equipment, will be available at the site on Monday, April 14 from 1pm.

Alexandra Park Fitness, Cramlington.

Cramlington town mayor, Helen Morris said: “The new fitness area and agility trail is a great addition to the facilities available in Alexandra Park and we would love to meet for residents, of all ages, as they put the new equipment to the test.

"We will have demonstrations and fun activities for the whole family. The event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for residents to try out the new kit and meet fellow fitness enthusiasts.”