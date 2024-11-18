Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Popular Indian restaurant, Dhamaka dedicated a night to charity by giving 100% of their sales to Project Santa, raising £1,820 to provide local children with gifts this Christmas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the Cramlington restaurant’s second year carrying out the initiative and the team were thrilled to have topped last year’s figure after being keen to give back to the local community.

Project Santa is a Newcastle based charity which fundraises for local families who otherwise wouldn’t have any presents or food at Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative director, Jakob Cross, who worked with the business to organise the charity night, said: “I like to stress that 100% of sales, not just profit, goes to the charity on the night which this year was £1820.40 which is an increase from last year.

The team made £1820.40 to donate to Project Santa.

“At the moment it’s more important than ever giving the cost of living crisis, people are struggling and to be able to make a difference and make an impact locally is great.

“It is really overwhelming how many people come on the night, that really shows the impact of choosing a local charity because people really feel like they can relate to it, we do get a good support from the community and it really is a thanks to them that we're able to do this.”

This comes after the business won two awards at the Prestige Curry Awards, with co-owner, Adbul Salam receiving the award for Curry King of the northeast.

His father, Muhammad Abdul Baki, who still works at Dhamaka, was also recognised with an award for Pioneer of Indian Cuisine after he opened the first ever Indian restaurant in Newcastle in 1962.