Cramlington restaurant Dhamaka gives funds to a Christmas charity
This is the Cramlington restaurant’s second year carrying out the initiative and the team were thrilled to have topped last year’s figure after being keen to give back to the local community.
Project Santa is a Newcastle based charity which fundraises for local families who otherwise wouldn’t have any presents or food at Christmas.
Creative director, Jakob Cross, who worked with the business to organise the charity night, said: “I like to stress that 100% of sales, not just profit, goes to the charity on the night which this year was £1820.40 which is an increase from last year.
“At the moment it’s more important than ever giving the cost of living crisis, people are struggling and to be able to make a difference and make an impact locally is great.
“It is really overwhelming how many people come on the night, that really shows the impact of choosing a local charity because people really feel like they can relate to it, we do get a good support from the community and it really is a thanks to them that we're able to do this.”
This comes after the business won two awards at the Prestige Curry Awards, with co-owner, Adbul Salam receiving the award for Curry King of the northeast.
His father, Muhammad Abdul Baki, who still works at Dhamaka, was also recognised with an award for Pioneer of Indian Cuisine after he opened the first ever Indian restaurant in Newcastle in 1962.
