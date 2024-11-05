Residents in Cramlington are being asked to give their views on a much needed proposal for affordable rented housing by Northumberland County Council.

The views of the local community are being sought on the plans which propose to build a new mixed development of 16 properties, including 2 and 4 bedroom houses, and 1 and 2 bedroom apartments which will be available for social rent.

The council would like to develop a site in the middle of housing estate, Lanercost Park in Cramlington - the estate formerly had an apartment block situated on it which has since been demolished and is now clear.

It is proposed that each property will have dedicated off street parking to the front and private gardens to the rear, along with cycle and bin storage.

Proposals also include energy efficient housing with air source heat pumps, hot water pumps, solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “Looking at past and current data we have identified a need for 1-bedroom apartments, 2-bedroom apartments, 2-bedroom houses and 4-bedroom houses in this part of Cramlington.”

“We welcome residents’ views and hope that people will take the time to share them with us, their comments will help inform a planning application which is expected to be submitted before the end of the year.”

Residents living in the area have been written to and asked to comment online or alternately, they can attend a drop-in event at the Mayfield Community Centre 5pm-7pm on Wednesday, November 6.