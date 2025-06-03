A Cramlington couple’s holiday has taken a devastating turn after a man was rushed to hospital and put into an induced coma.

Ian and Sarah Wright were only a few days into their holiday in Cyprus when Ian suddenly became seriously ill.

He was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital and he has since been diagnosed with severe acute pancreatitis and requires major organ support.

Sarah’s colleagues from a care home in Cramlington have come together to fundraise on GoFundMe to help take the strain off the couples financial burden during an already emotional ordeal.

Ian and Sarah Wright.

Although Ian does have medical insurance, the accommodation, transport, food and other costs for Sarah to stay by his side are constantly increasing – and it is unknown how long his treatment and recovery could take.

Sarah’s friend and colleague, Lucy Waering said: “It is horrendous, Sarah and Ian are just normal average people on normal average wages and with Ian unwell and Sarah by his bed side, there is no money coming in. No one expects their holiday to go over like this.

"Ian remains critical, they are taking it hour by hour. The priority now is for Ian to get stable enough to come home.”

£7,226 has already been raised via GoFundMe. Lucy added: “It’s absolutely outstanding we are blown away, the response has been absolutely incredible and it just shows how much compassion people have and support.

“It is just so loving and caring and that’t exactly what Ian and Sarah need right now. It really puts things into perspective that people do care.”