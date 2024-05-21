Cramlington care homes oldest resident has their wish come true

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Minnie Hildreth, a resident at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home in Cramlington had her wish come true as she attended her granddaughter’s wedding.

At the end of April, colleagues and family members came together to make Minnie’s dream come true so she could attend the beautiful wedding of her granddaughter, Rachel.

Minnie has lived in the residential and residential dementia since April 2023 and has made many friends and enjoys life at Hartford Court, she is currently the eldest resident living at the home.

Born Minnie Thompson on the 8th August 1924 in East Holywell, Minnie has had a very interesting life and career. Her career started in a local corner shop in Whitley Bay but soon changed due to the Second World War, where Minnie started as an Apprentice Motor Mechanic.

Resident Minnie Hildreth with her granddaughter, Rachel and partner, Elliot

Whilst returning home on weekends, Minnie met Phillip, her lovely husband who she married in 1954. The happy couple had four fantastic children, and now have a huge extended family with eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Minnie has always had a keen interest in darts and played for her local darts team, eventually becoming the Secretary and Treasurer. She is also still a member of the Senior Ladies Dart Club in Whitley Bay called ‘The Golden Years’ club.

When Minnie told Wellbeing Coordinator, Ann Callan, about her granddaughters wedding, and her son contacted her, Ann knew they needed to make Minnie’s wish come true and get her to the wedding.

Planning started and the minibus was lined up for the trip out, to make the trip happen. The surprise wedding trip was kept as a secret from Minnie until the day before the wedding so she would be surprised.

The big day arrived on the 26th April and Minnie was thrilled to be going to the wedding. She had the best time and remarked:

“The wedding was amazing, and it was lovely seeing my granddaughter Rachel and Elliot.”

Ann Callan, Wellbeing Coordinator at HC-One’s Hartford Court Care Home, said:

“We were so happy we could make Minnie’s wish come true. She was so happy and couldn’t stop talking about the wedding when she got home.”