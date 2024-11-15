Cramlington care home welcomes Pudsey ahead of Children In Need 2024
A Cramlington care home has welcomed Children in Need mascot, Pudsey Bear ahead of this year’s TV fundraiser.
Residents and colleagues at HC-One’s Hartford Court were thrilled when Pudsey arrived at the residential and dementia care home.
Pudsey, along with Hartford Court wellbeing coordinator, Ann Callan, made their way throughout the home as Pudsey met each of the residents, colleagues and visitors.
Ann commented: “Everyone was thrilled to see Pudsey and he brought lots of smiles and laughter to our home!
“Even our colleagues were excited to get a photo with him.”
This will mark the 43rd TV appeal to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people around the UK.
