The longest-serving resident at Hartford Court Care Home in Cramlington had her wish come true with a special day out to St Mary’s Cathedral Church.

The care home team turned a heartfelt wish into a day of pure joy for Elizabeth Blackett through their Three Wish Tree initiative.

Elizabeth, also known as Beth, has been a beloved member of Hartford Court for 12 years, who has filled the home with her warmth and unwavering spirit.

A devoted Catholic, she has kept her faith close, often penning letters to V. Rev. Canon Simon Lerche of St Mary’s Church, in Newcastle upon Tyne.

When Beth expressed her longing to visit St Mary’s for a special tour, the Hartford Court team decided to make it a reality, and Beth was able to stroll through the church’s stunning surroundings on a guided tour.

During the visit, she paused for a quiet moment of prayer before striking up lively conversations with the church’s volunteers who welcomed her with open arms.

On the way back to Hartford Court, Beth wanted to stop for an ice cream.

She said: “Thank you so much for such a special day, it is a day I will never forget.”

Fatima Trawally, Hartford Court Care Home manager, said: “We believe in making memories and bringing joy to our residents by helping them achieve their dreams, big or small. Seeing Beth’s smile light up her face reminded us of all of the power of kindness.”

Hartford Court is part of the HC-One group.