Cramlington Barratt Homes development donate £1.5k to Newcastle Hospitals Charity in community initiative
Newcastle Hospitals Charity works to support patients, staff and wider communities of Newcastle Hospitals, alongside funding a range of initiatives from cutting-edge cancer research to ward refurbishments.
The £1.5k donation was made by Barratt Homes West Meadows @ Arcot Estate in alignment with Barratt Developments Community Fund – an initiative committed to supporting communities in the areas where the housebuilder has a development under construction.
Teri Bayliss, charity director at Newcastle Hospitals Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Barratt Homes for their donation. We wouldn’t be able to do the work we do without the generosity of supporters.”
Emily Watson, sales manager at Barratt Homes’ West Meadows @ Arcot Estate, added: “We’re so pleased to be supporting Newcastle Hospitals Charity through our Community Fund initiative.
"We recognise the importance of supporting their mission and we hope that our donation will make a difference.”
