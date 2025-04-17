Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Alnwick charity crafting group have raised over £300 for Cancer Research UK at their first fair.

The women’s group, Crafting for Cancer had their first craft fair on Saturday, April 12 at the Willowburn Leisure Centre, marking the start of more planned fundraisers over the course of the year.

The group meet weekly to make handmade items to sell for charity, from knitwear, toys, microwavable soup bowl protectors, headband, aprons, hats and more.

All money raised by the group goes back into the local community, helping those specifically in the North East region of Cancer Research UK (CRUK) by funding pioneering research happening at Newcastle University.

Crafting for Cancer members at their first fair in Alnwick's Willowburn Leisure Centre.

The Newcastle CRUK Centre delivers world-leading research and drives the transition of lab-based discovery to the clinic, to help people affected by cancer.

Eileen Adam, from Crafting for Cancer said: “We chose Cancer Research UK because all of us have been touched by cancer, by either having had cancer ourselves, or a loved one with cancer.”