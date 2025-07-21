An Alnwick charity group are delighted to have raised over £2k for Cancer Research UK in the North East.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crafting for Cancer launched in the beginning of March and the group of women have since worked hard to raise important funds by meeting weekly to create handmade items.

Thanks to Northumberland Estates who donated £500 to help towards a new gazebo and materials, the group now sell their creations at local craft fairs and markets, such as the recent Felton and Thirston Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mary Harrison from Crafting for Cancer said: “Many people approach us at events to talk about their stories and it is a privilege that they feel able to share their stories.

Crafting for Cancer.

"A lady bought a small bag, not because she needed it, but she was about to start her chemotherapy journey. A gentlemen had been diagnosed with prostate cancer 15 years ago, another had sadly lost his wife to cancer.”

Since launching, the group have raised an impressive £2100 for Cancer Research UK (CRUK), helping those specifically in the North East region by funding pioneering research happening in Newcastle.

CRUK spokesperson, Lisa Millett said: “We're so grateful to the Crafting for Cancer group for their support and efforts fundraising. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“Money raised enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”