A couple are running the length of Hadrian’s Wall over just five days to raise money for veterans and dementia charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The OppO Foundation is a charity dedicated to supporting veterans living with life-changing physical or mental health challenges through sport and outdoor activities.

To raise vital funds, one of the foundation’s team, Daniel Tarshish will be running over a half-marathon each day for five days to complete Hadrian’s Wall, starting on May 24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel said: “The Oppo Foundation is a small, but vital charity that has made a huge difference to UK veterans who have suffered life changing injuries in the line of duty.

Amy and Dan will be running across Hadrian's Wall in just five days.

“They provide a unique combination of sport-based equipment, such as titanium wheelchairs and bespoke 3D-printed aids, and moral support to help veterans rediscover their purpose and motivation.

“Their sense of national duty is phenomenal. They have inspired me to do whatever I can to raise money for others who still need help, and with that help, continue to make a difference to their communities and our country as a whole.

"I myself find real solace in running, which has lifted me up from my own low points, and so it is fitting that I can engage in a sporting endeavour that might further the charity’s noble objective.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel will be completing the run alongside his wife, Amy who is running for Alzheimers UK in memory of her mum who passed away in 2012.

Amy added: “My wonderful mum died of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in 2012. It is a horrible illness and she was only 61 years old when she died.

“Dan and I are going to run the length of Hadrian’s Wall in order to raise money for charity. I have chosen to raise money for Alzheimer’s Research as they fund research into FTD.

"It is going to be a gruelling run - over a half marathon each day, extremely hilly, and we will be carrying all of our gear for the 5 days on our backs. I would be extremely grateful for anything you can donate towards this cause.”

Those who wish to donate can do so via Daniel’s GoFundMe, or Amy’s.