Northumberland County Council is urging dog owners to keep their pets under control while enjoying the countryside this summer after an increase in attacks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the warmer weather bringing more visitors to the region, the county has seen an increase in dog-related incidents, including attacks on wildlife, pets injured by farm equipment, and livestock being disturbed.

This has prompted a county-wide appeal as part of the Council’s annual Love It Like It’s Yours campaign, aimed at encouraging both residents and tourists to explore and enjoy Northumberland responsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Environment and Rural at Northumberland County Council, said: “Northumberland is a wonderful place for dog lovers, with miles of beautiful countryside, trails and open spaces to explore together.

Dog-owners are urged to follow the Countryside Code.

"We want everyone, including our four-legged friends, to enjoy all the county has to offer this summer.

“But we’re asking visitors to be mindful of how easily even the friendliest dog can cause unintentional harm when off the lead, disturbing wildlife, chasing livestock, or wandering into working farmland.

“This campaign is all about raising awareness. By sticking to public footpaths, picking up after your dog, and keeping them on a lead near livestock and wildlife, you're helping to protect nature, support our farming communities, and keep your pet safe too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Council is encouraging all dog walkers to: keep dogs on leads in public spaces where required, or where signs ask to do so, avoid entering private farmland unless clearly marked public footpaths are present, be cautious during lambing and calving seasons, clean up after your dog to keep the countryside pleasant for everyone and ways follow the Countryside Code.

Angus McBryde, a third-generation farmer from Morpeth said: “We love seeing people out enjoying the beauty that Northumberland has to offer, but there’s real danger when dogs are let off leads near livestock, working dogs or heavy machinery.

"We’ve had close calls with horses being chased and dogs narrowly avoiding tractors and machinery. We’re not trying to spoil the fun, we’re just asking for care and common sense. Using a lead helps keep everyone safe, including your beloved dogs.”