A ‘son of Blyth’ dedicated to serving the local community through his outstanding leadership of the Blyth Town Boys Club has been honoured by the council.

Blyth Town Council has marked the legacy of John (Jack) Allen BEM (1923- 2017) with the unveiling of a blue plaque at Bob Elliott House, Wright Street.

Born on Beaumont Street in 1923, Jack’s lifelong commitment to Blyth was exemplified by his 36-year tenure as Club Leader of the Blyth Town Boys Club, a role he held from 1952 until 1988.

Under his guidance, the club evolved significantly, starting from its humble beginnings at the Clock Café in the Arcade, then moving to the Irish Pub on Wright Street, before finally settling into its purpose-built premises, officially opened by the Duke of Northumberland in 1977.

Mayor of Blyth Town Council, Aileen Barrass with local councillors and Jack’s family. Picture: Highlights PR

The Boys Club became a hub of activities for local youth, offering opportunities in football, boxing, table tennis, woodworking, and photography, alongside cherished annual camps at Seahouses and Wark.

Jack’s leadership and unwavering dedication provided generations of young people with a safe and supportive environment to learn, grow, and thrive.

Recognised for his hard work, in 1984 he was awarded the British Empire Medal, followed by the Freedom of Blyth Valley in 2001, and the Northumberland County Council Freedom Award in 2009.

Jack was also an active member of the RNLI, Blyth Freemasons, and Blyth Rotary. His strong relationships with local businesses also helped sustain and develop community projects through generous donations and support.

Jack Allen’s passion for Blyth and its people has left a lasting impact, shaping the town’s sense of community and youth development. The blue plaque serves as a fitting tribute to his incredible legacy and dedication.

The heritage site, Bob Elliott House, is located opposite the former Boys Club building on Wright Street, ensuring Jack’s memory remains firmly rooted in the heart of Blyth.

In attendance at the unveiling were Jack’s daughter Elizabeth and grown-up grandchildren, John, Mark, and Malcolm, who were honoured to see his legacy formally recognised.

Cllr Aileen Barrass, mayor of Blyth said: “Jack Allen was a pillar of our community whose tireless dedication to the young people of Blyth continues to inspire us. This blue plaque is a tribute to his remarkable contributions and ensures that his legacy lives on for future generations.”