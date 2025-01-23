Contractors from the Northumberland Line project 'proud' to have launched the Ashington Balance Bike Library
This community initiative aims to inspire the next generation of cyclists while supporting the health, wellbeing, and connectivity goals of the Northumberland Line Project.
As part of its commitment to leaving a sustainable legacy for the communities surrounding the line, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure has partnered with Northumberland County Council, Northumberland Libraries, and Places for People to deliver this project.
By promoting active travel and supporting the Northumberland Line Project’s connectivity plan, the initiative aligns with the health and wellbeing strategies of key community stakeholders.
The library provides a fleet of 20 balance bikes, along with associated safety equipment and display units, located in Ashington’s Library and Leisure Centre.
Schools can book these bikes free of charge in clusters of 10, allowing groups of young children to participate in fun and educational cycling sessions. The initiative includes a balance bike delivery guide with session ideas, sustainable transport information and road safety tips.
Chris Dransfield, head of social value, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure Rail, said: “This is a fabulous example of a thoughtful, well-planned and collaborative social value initiative, which meets identified community needs, adds value to existing provision locally and aligns with sustainable transport and health and wellbeing strategic ambitions at a regional level.
Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Healthy Lives with Northumberland County Council added: “This is a great initiative which encourages more people to cycle from a very early age and enjoy all the health benefits it brings.
“Whatever your age Northumberland is a fantastic place to explore and enjoy by bike, even if it's your own neighbourhood, and I hope as many schools as possible are able to get involved with this fantastic scheme.”
Pupils from Central Primary School, Ashington were invited to test out the new bikes.
Louise Elliott, assistant head of Central Primary School said: “Thank you for such a wonderful event today. What an incredible event for our children to be involved in.
"They have returned to school excited to tell their friends and families about the bikes. Thank you to those who arranged both the event today and the balance bike lending scheme.”
