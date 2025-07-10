Work is starting on the construction of a PlayZone in Newbiggin which will be used for sport and physical activities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new facility, adjacent to the Newbiggin Sports Centre and Community hub, will have an all-weather playing surface, fencing and floodlighting to provide a safe, outdoor recreational space that can be used throughout the year.

The PlayZone is being funded with a grant from the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation. Northumberland County Council (NCC) is contributing approximately £59k and money has also come from a S106 planning contribution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Councillor Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for Culture, Leisure and Tourism said: "We are extremely grateful to Newbiggin Town Council who have worked in partnership with our Sports Development Team.

Newbiggin Sports and Community Hub.

"They have been enthusiastic, hard-working and supportive of the scheme and have agreed to take on the running and management of the PlayZone for the local community.”

NCC is constructing a number of PlayZones around the county to help more people of all ages to become active in their community.

Cllr Pattison added: “Some have already opened, and they are providing really popular, offering a great place for family and friends to meet, to be active and have fun which is so good for everyone’s mental and physical health.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Gwen Woodman, Mayor of Newbiggin by the Sea said: "The redevelopment of this area is an exciting opportunity that will create a vibrant, safe, and inclusive space for the whole community.

“This PlayZone will encourage health, social connection, and outdoor fun for generations to come. It is a fantastic investment for Newbiggin by the Sea, bringing people together in such a positive way. "

Local ward councillor Ben Audsley added: “It’s fantastic that work is now starting, and I’d like to thank all those involved in making it happen. The PlayZone is going to be a great space and accessible for all local residents of all ages.”

The construction of the PlayZone is planned to take around 12 weeks to complete. The community hub, sports centre and skate park will remain open as usual while works take place.