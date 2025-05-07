Connor Thompson Crowned Apprentice of the Year at JTL Apprenticeship Awards 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland apprentice Connor Thompson has been announced as the North East Regional Apprentice of the Year (Mechanical Engineering Services) at the JTL Regional Awards 2025.

Connor, who is completed his plumbing apprenticeship with JTL and employed by I T C Plumbing and Heating Services Ltd, has been recognised for his technical excellence, commitment to learning and the contribution he has made both on-site and in training. JTL’s prestigious National Apprenticeship Awards 2025 will take place on Wednesday 11th June at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, crowning national winners and showcasing the incredible achievements of JTL apprentices, tutors, training officers and employers.

The JTL National Awards are a flagship event celebrating outstanding apprentices in the electrical and plumbing trades. The 2025 ceremony will honour individuals in key categories, including the newly introduced Rising Star of the Year which recognises apprentices who are showing great promise at an early stage in their learning journey, as well as Electrical Apprentice of the Year and Mechanical Engineering Services Apprentice of the Year (Plumbing) with Connor representing the North East in the national final.

The awards form part of JTL’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent and supporting skills development in the building services engineering sector. With over 8,000 learners and partnerships with more than 3,800 businesses, JTL is one of the largest training providers in England and Wales. As an Independent Training Provider, JTL is playing a crucial role in addressing skills shortages while preparing the next generation of skilled professionals to meet evolving industry needs such as renewable technologies and advanced infrastructure.

Connor Thompson (centre) was presented the award by JTL CEO, Chris Claydon, and Operations Director, Clair Bradley.

Connor said:

“I’m thrilled to have been named a regional winner – it’s a proud moment and a reminder of how far I’ve come through my JTL apprenticeship. The support I’ve had from my employer and the JTL team has been invaluable in helping me develop both professionally and personally. I can’t wait to take the next step and represent the North East at the National Awards.”

Ian Colling, Director at I T C Plumbing and Heating Services Ltd, added:

“It’s been inspiring to watch Connor’s transformation from apprentice to valued employee. He brings real drive and professionalism to the role, and this award is a fitting tribute to his talent and determination. We’re proud to continue working alongside him.”

Chris Claydon, Chief Executive of JTL, said:

“Connor represents the future of our industry – highly skilled, exceptionally driven and eager to make an impact. His skills, determination and achievements highlight the value of high-quality apprenticeship training. We look forward to celebrating his success and that of all our finalists in June.”