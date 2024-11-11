Concert – “For The Love Of Nature” at Embleton

Last Sunday a big audience in the Creighton hall at Embleton were mightily entertained at this inaugural performance by the talented Embleton string Quartet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an event held to raise funds for management of the nature reserve in Embleton Quarry, the quartet played a range of classical, folk and modern music sparkling with energy and enthusiasm. The members of the quartet were brought together by Sophie Barber (violin) and Stephen Orton ('cello) and included Stephen's daughter Kirsty (violin) and Stephen Tees (viola).

From the get-go we were entertained by a dashing but disciplined performance of Handel's “Arrival of the Queen of Sheba”. This was followed by a short talk on the importance of our relationship with the land by Ian Brown of local farming stock. We then continued with a slower more contemporary musical mode before hearing a short diversion on the merits of the traditional Northumbrian scythe from Will Sutherland who learned his skills working with Jock Arnott, greenkeeper on Embleton golf course. More sublime music followed, including a great turn from viola player Stephen Tees giving a very Irish lilting performance of three jigs. I've not heard such perfectly timed off-beat rhythm since seeing the great Irish fiddler Martin Hayes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After well earned tea at the interval, the show went on with an inspired duet (Sophie Barber on violin, Stephen Orton 'cello) weaving the magical contrapuntal complexities of Bach's Sonata in G Major. This was followed by another moving reading from Kevin Redgrave whose love of nature and botanical expertise has been so important for management of the quarry reserve. More delightful music followed, including a soulful rendering of the great Saint Saens 'cello classic “The Swan”. Finally the group were joined by well-known local folk musician, Margaret Watchhorn, who regaled us with some choice secrets from her childhood memories of forbidden visits to the quarry. Margaret and Sophie then joined together to play a set of the beautiful traditional fiddle duets composed by Margaret in years gone by. The concert ended with a lovely arrangement of “What a wonderful world”. What a treat!

Quartet in Action

Let's hope this inspired and talented new classical quartet will continue to lift the cultural environment of Embleton to new heights just as the funds it raises benefit the management of the natural environment of Embleton Quarry. Really this was a special day to remember.