Computer-generated fly-through video shows Bellway’s Meadowcroft development in Longframlington

A computer-generated video has been released to give an idea of what Bellway’s new Meadowcroft development in Longframlington will look like when complete.

The Newcastle-based homebuilder is building 53 low-carbon properties in the village including five affordable homes.

The video flies virtually through the new development and shows the different house types and their varied finishes, which have been chosen to complement local architecture. Viewers can also see the wide streets, grassed areas and rows of tree planting planned.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “Watching this computer-generated video is a great way to visualise what Meadowcroft will be like when complete. It captures the spacious layout, the variety of the home styles and the abundance of greenery.

“Gliding around a virtual layout like this helps viewers get a sense of the scale and feel of the place and I think potential buyers who see it will be inspired to find out more about what we have planned.

“Construction work is progressing well on site, and the first residents have started to move into their homes – now these virtual scenes are becoming a reality.”

Meadowcroft comprises 48 four and five-bedroom detached houses for private sale and five two and three-bedroom affordable homes for local people.

All the homes will have electric vehicle charging points and all will feature air source heat pumps and solar PV panels.

Two showhomes are open to view on the development. Prices currently start from £459,995 for a four-bedroom detached house in the Arkwright house style.

For more information, call the sales team on 0191 622 4427 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/meadowcroft.