A community grant is providing essential equipment for a team of volunteers who work to protect a wetland habitat in North Tyneside.

The Friends of Fordley Planta received a small grant from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which they have used to buy landscaping equipment, educational display boards and wildlife cameras.

The Planta is a centuries-old marsh that dates back at least to the 1600s, with the Seaton Burn river running through it which over the years fell into a poor state and became common for fly-tipping and antisocial behaviour.

Since early 2022, the volunteers have been clearing and restoring the Planta with support from North Tyneside Council.

Footpaths have been rebuilt and many families now walk through the Planta and local people use the green space as a route to work.

Areas of the marsh have also been fenced off to protect habitats and planting has been added, allowing wildlife to thrive becoming home to great spotted woodpeckers, foxes, two types of newt, bats, owls, herons and water voles.

Sightings of kingfishers and otters are an encouraging sign that changes to the environment are meeting the needs of these protected species and hard work is paying off.

Volunteer co-ordinator Terence Johnson said: “The grant from the UKSPF has been brilliant, as we’ve always worked on a budget close to zero.

“Everything we’ve achieved transforming the Planta from a dumping ground into a nature reserve has been done with the hard work of people in the community and support from North Tyneside Council.

“The message is love where you live, enjoy don’t destroy – the community is behind us in helping to look after this habitat for everyone to enjoy.

“We are letting as many areas as possible re-wild because these wetland ecosystems are so important, we are restoring and improving some of the ponds and we have seen amphibians flourishing along with other vital pond life.”

North Tyneside Council is partnering with North Tyneside VODA to deliver the UKSPF programme as part of the ambition to create attractive places to live and new opportunities for work and business in the area.

Elected Mayor of North Tyneside Dame Norma Redfearn DBE commented: “The Friends of Fordley Planta are a group of energetic, community-minded people who have made an enormous difference to their local environment."