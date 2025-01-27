Collingwood students ready for lights, camera, and action

By Fiona Dryden
Contributor
Published 27th Jan 2025
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 14:36 BST
Staff at Northumberland Wildlife Trust’s Hauxley Wildlife Discovery Centre have turned to pupils at a Northumberland school to help with the production of a film as part of the £750k Biodiversity Boost project.

Collingwood School and Media Arts School in Morpeth, a school that caters for young people with a range of learning difficulties, is no stranger to work at the wildlife charity’s Hauxley reserve having previously been involved in the filming of the construction of its visitor centre between 2014 and 2017.

The latest collaboration will see a team of Collingwood student media crews produce the Biodiversity Boost film as part of their ongoing Wild Collingwood media project.

Working closely with staff in the school’s media department, the pupils will develop their media skills by planning, capturing, and editing footage highlighting the work of the Hauxley team as part of the Druridge Bay wide Biodiversity Boost Project.

Pupils in the bird hide checking out which wildlife to film.Pupils in the bird hide checking out which wildlife to film.
Pupils in the bird hide checking out which wildlife to film.

The team kicked off 2025 by getting straight into the project with a visit to the Hauxley reserve by 13 Year eight students, who, in addition to familiarising themselves with the area, collected photographic evidence for their ASDAN qualifications.

Helen Walsh, Biodiversity Boost Officer says: "We're really pleased to be working with the team from Collingwood School. Not only do we gain a great project film, but we are able to introduce both pupils and staff to the fantastic wild spaces we have in the Druridge Bay area."

The Biodiversity Boost project has been made to possible thanks to The Species Survival Fund provided by DEFRA, via the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

